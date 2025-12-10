Helldivers 2 studio Arrowhead is apparently working on a roguelite mode that fundamentally "changes the game"

Out of nowhere like an alien invader, Helldivers 2 creative director Johan Pilestedt has decided to reveal developer Arrowhead is working on a roguelite game mode.

Pilestedt casually mentioned the mode in a December 10 post on Twitter, while responding to a Helldivers 2 player eager "to have some sort of roguelike/endless mode where we fight waves and waves or keep completing objectives on the same map." To this, Pilestedt says, "Hey! We have a prototype of a rogue-lite mode."

He adds, "It changes the game fundementally!" That feels like a given – the squad-based shooter Helldivers 2 is a game of mass-murderous calculation, not necessarily embracing chaos the way every roguelite requires – so I'm sure the new mode rewires Super Earth completely.

