Helldivers 2 studio Arrowhead is apparently working on a roguelite mode that fundamentally "changes the game"

Out of nowhere like an alien invader, Helldivers 2 creative director Johan Pilestedt has decided to reveal developer Arrowhead is working on a roguelite game mode.

Pilestedt casually mentioned the mode in a December 10 post on Twitter, while responding to a Helldivers 2 player eager "to have some sort of roguelike/endless mode where we fight waves and waves or keep completing objectives on the same map." To this, Pilestedt says, "Hey! We have a prototype of a rogue-lite mode."

He adds, "It changes the game fundementally!" That feels like a given – the squad-based shooter Helldivers 2 is a game of mass-murderous calculation, not necessarily embracing chaos the way every roguelite requires – so I'm sure the new mode rewires Super Earth completely.

But Pilestedt doesn't hand over any more details about Arrowhead's prototype. We don't know when the roguelite Helldivers 2 mode will release, what it consists of, or what stage of development its current "prototype" is at. For now, players will just have to content themselves with fixating on the new commemorative cape reward for liberating the Hive World Oshaune from the Gloom cloud. That's pretty cool, right?

Or, perhaps you're too psyched about the secret roguelite mode, something you might have never known you needed. You could think about your outfit for when that launches instead, if you want.

"My pants are ready for a helldivers rougelike," says one player on Twitter. "I have three pairs of pants ready and waiting," says another. OK, let's maybe not talk about this anymore.

Helldivers 2 boss says morale at Arrowhead is "much better now" following Into the Unjust blowback as "Steam score is trending upwards" and "development is progressing."