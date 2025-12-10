After over 260 million deaths, Helldivers 2 players managed to liberate Oshaune, and their reward is exactly as expected: another cape

When it comes to liberty, you can never have too many capes. Such is a core tenet of Helldivers 2, as Arrowhead Game Studios gives away yet another shawl to players to mark another planet safely liberated by super soldiers.

"In recognition of the Helldivers' historic liberation of the Hive World Oshaune, from which the tyrannical Gloom cloud had emitted and terrorized our citizens, High Command has generously bequeathed them a commemorative cape to wear into future battles," a post on Twitter reads. "The cape is available to don immediately."

Stunning work, everyone. The cape in question is a black and orange striped number, with a skull crest in the middle. It sits nicely within the sickly yellow and brown smog that enraptures Oshaune, complementing the mustard atmosphere. Only players who took part in Oshaune's liberation will get it – just in case you thought you'd be rewarded for nothing.

High Command isn't just doing this because it's been a few minutes since the last time it handed out a cape. Oshaune has been a thorn in the side of divers for ages, with the planet boasting over 260 million diver deaths, per the Helldivers 2 companion. It's been regarded among players as one of the toughest planets Arrowhead's made yet.

That's largely due to the structure: Oshaune's central mission involved going deep into the planet’s caves to excavate the bugs within. The encounters were brutal, though you could feel a semblance of progress, if incremental. Throw in all the Xbox players who just got the game during the summer, and you have a lot of super soldiers throwing themselves into the deep dark here.

But we persevered. Doesn't matter the cost – we got a neat new cape to show for it. Onwards.

