Helldivers 2 voice actors and the main cast

There are several Helldivers 2 voice actors that are quite recognizable having lent their talents to many other video game characters. With such an accomplished cast involved, its no wonder that the voice acting really helps you stay inspired to liberate the galaxy in the name of Super Earth. Below, you'll find a quick list of all the main roles in Helldivers 2 and which voice actors play them, as well as where else you might know them – from Spider-Man and Sonic to Hi-Fi Rush and Apex Legends.

Main voice actors in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Here are some of the voice actors that take on the most prominent roles in Helldivers 2 from the Helldivers themselves to the Super Earth heroes that talk over the radio:

Coretta Kelly: Cindy Robinson – Robinson's well-known video game roles include the mysterious Dark Brotherhood member Astrid in Skyrim and Amy Rose across all sorts of Sonic games and shows.

– Robinson's well-known video game roles include the mysterious Dark Brotherhood member Astrid in Skyrim and Amy Rose across all sorts of Sonic games and shows. Democracy Officer: Ike Amadi – You might recognize Amadi's voice as the Prowler, or Aaron Davis, in both Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2. He also voices Seer in Apex Legends, and Jax, Cyrax, and Shao Kahn across various Mortal Kombat games and media.

– You might recognize Amadi's voice as the Prowler, or Aaron Davis, in both Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2. He also voices Seer in Apex Legends, and Jax, Cyrax, and Shao Kahn across various Mortal Kombat games and media. General Brasch: Todd Haberkorn – Recently, you may have heard Haberkorn's voice in various roles in Starfield, notably many of the Crimson Fleet pirates, but he's best known for voicing the Drifter in Destiny 2 and his extensive work on anime series Fairy Tail.

– Recently, you may have heard Haberkorn's voice in various roles in Starfield, notably many of the Crimson Fleet pirates, but he's best known for voicing the Drifter in Destiny 2 and his extensive work on anime series Fairy Tail. Helldiver 1: Erica Lindbeck – Lindbeck is a seasoned voice artist, having appeared in all sorts of video games and animated shows, but you'll probably know her as Black Cat in Marvel's Spider-Man 1 and 2, Meredith Stout and Misty in Cyberpunk 2077, and Peppermint in Hi-Fi Rush.

– Lindbeck is a seasoned voice artist, having appeared in all sorts of video games and animated shows, but you'll probably know her as Black Cat in Marvel's Spider-Man 1 and 2, Meredith Stout and Misty in Cyberpunk 2077, and Peppermint in Hi-Fi Rush. Helldiver 2: Yuri Lowenthal – You'll should recognize Lowenthal from his work as the titular web-head in the Marvel's Spider-Man games from Insomniac. He reprised this role in Marvel's Midnight Suns along with a cameo for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Lowenthal also has an incredibly extensive list of credits covering roles in all sorts of video games, anime, and other animated series, including Arcane and Naruto.

– You'll should recognize Lowenthal from his work as the titular web-head in the Marvel's Spider-Man games from Insomniac. He reprised this role in Marvel's Midnight Suns along with a cameo for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Lowenthal also has an incredibly extensive list of credits covering roles in all sorts of video games, anime, and other animated series, including Arcane and Naruto. Helldiver 3: Julie Nathanson – You might recognize Nathanson as Briar in League of Legends, and Samantha Maxis in the Zombies modes for both Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Cold War. She also voices characters in Starfield, Deathloop, and Bugsnax.

– You might recognize Nathanson as Briar in League of Legends, and Samantha Maxis in the Zombies modes for both Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Cold War. She also voices characters in Starfield, Deathloop, and Bugsnax. Helldiver 4: Robbie Daymond – Daymond recently voiced protagonist Chai in Hi-Fi Rush and has appeared a lot in Critical Role shows, mostly in the cast's third campaign. He also voices former detective River Ward in Cyberpunk 2077 and Megumi Fushiguro in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series.

– Daymond recently voiced protagonist Chai in Hi-Fi Rush and has appeared a lot in Critical Role shows, mostly in the cast's third campaign. He also voices former detective River Ward in Cyberpunk 2077 and Megumi Fushiguro in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series. Mission Control: Roger Craig Smith – Smith is a prolific voice actor when it comes to video games, having voiced Ezio Auditore in several Assassin's Creed games, and Sonic across many video games and animated series. You may also know him as Mirage in Apex Legends and Kale Vandelay in Hi-Fi Rush.

– Smith is a prolific voice actor when it comes to video games, having voiced Ezio Auditore in several Assassin's Creed games, and Sonic across many video games and animated series. You may also know him as Mirage in Apex Legends and Kale Vandelay in Hi-Fi Rush. Service Technician: Sarah Elmaleh – Elmaleh has voiced all sorts of characters in many video games, but you may have heard her as Korsica in Hi-Fi Rush, the Cube Queen in Fortnite, and Lizzie Carmine in Gears 5.

– Elmaleh has voiced all sorts of characters in many video games, but you may have heard her as Korsica in Hi-Fi Rush, the Cube Queen in Fortnite, and Lizzie Carmine in Gears 5. Ship Master: Michelle Wong – Wong's voice work includes Radel in Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Doc in Back 4 Blood, and Rei Nanako in Fallout 4's Far Harbor DLC. She's also appeared in Dreamwork's Abominable animated film and TV series.

– Wong's voice work includes Radel in Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Doc in Back 4 Blood, and Rei Nanako in Fallout 4's Far Harbor DLC. She's also appeared in Dreamwork's Abominable animated film and TV series. Super Earth Spokesperson: Craig Lee Thomas – Finally, Thomas provides his voice and likeness for the spokeperson in the Helldivers 2 intro cinematic, but he also voices Luocha in Honkai: Star Rail, and characters in Starfield, Octopath Traveler II, and Star Wars: Squadrons. He has also appeared in several TV shows. including Jane The Virgin and Sorry For Your Loss.

