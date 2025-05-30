"The Battle of Super Earth is won": Helldivers 2 grunts have officially ended the Illuminate invasion, defending our last 2 Mega Cities and forcing the squids "into hiding"
"The Helldivers have achieved victory"
Helldivers 2 players, it's finally over. Loyal Helldivers have successfully defended our beloved, democracy-loving home of Super Earth from the tyranny of the Illuminate after their catastrophic invasion.
After days of fighting, our latest Major Order to hold Super Earth has ended in victory, with a new dispatch from High Command proclaiming: "The Illuminate have retreated from Super Earth battlespace. The Heart of Democracy has been defended. The Battle of Super Earth is won."
Sadly, our win hasn't been without casualties. "The devastation wrought upon our home is immense," High Command says, with only two Mega Cities – Prosperity City and Equality-on-Sea – still standing. "The remainder have been vacated by the enemy, having suffered catastrophic damage at their hands."
What's more, it was earlier confirmed that the President of Super Earth is dead, having been "killed in action by the Illuminate during the siege of Prosperity City." At the very least, his sacrifice wasn't in vain, with victory secured hours after his death.
Not to alarm anyone, but it also sounds like the Illuminate have avoided the full, concentrated force of our wrath, having managed to flee rather than being wiped off the Galactic Map entirely.
"Remaining Illuminate forces were last observed making FTL jumps from Super Earth orbit," High Command says. "The enemy has also vacated New Haven, Pilen V, and Widow's Harbor, burning the surface of those planets as they fled. No stations detect Illuminate forces – the enemy has gone into hiding." Rest assured, however, Super Earth is confident that "they will be found."
Ultimately, though, the good news still stands – "After days of nonstop fighting, Super Earth stands." It might not have been easy, and we lost some beloved Mega Cities along the way, but "the Helldivers have achieved victory."
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
"We wanted to do live service right": With 2.5 million players a week 1.5 years after launch, Helldivers 2 boss says it's down to "great free updates, optional paid, and long-term commitment"
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.