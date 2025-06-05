Everything in the Helldivers 2 Force of Law Warbond

The new Helldivers 2 Force of Law Warbond is one of the biggest yet, packed with law enforcement-themed stunning weaponry and armor. With the Illuminate invasion of Super Earth subdued, it's time to bring some order back to Helldivers 2 with the help of the Pacifier assault rifle and a new, shock grenade launcher support weapon. You can even buff your Hellpods with a new Booster that adds arcing electricity to zap enemies of Managed Democracy.

Looking great while subduing crims is also a top priority and there are plenty of cosmetics in this Warbond to help there, including three emotes for optimal tactical communication with your buddy cops. With that, here's everything that'll be included in the Helldivers 2 Force of Law Warbond.

All Helldivers 2 Force of Law Warbond rewards

(Image credit: Sony)

The Helldivers 2 Force of Law Warbond is one of the most packed in a while, featuring 21 unique items to spend your Medals of victory on:

Weapons: AR-23 Pacifier: High-capacity assault rifle, which will hopefully benefit from Helldivers 2 weapon customization. G-109 Urchin: Sticky stun grenade that periodically shocks the enemy it attaches to.

Stratagems: GL-53 De-Escalator: Grenade launcher support weapon that fire exploding arc grenades. AX/ARC-3 Guard Dog: Personal Guard Dog drone fitted with a shocking arc-thrower weapon.

Armor sets: BP-20 Correct Officer armor and helmet: Medium armor that comes with the new Ballistic Padding passive, granting increased resistance to explosive and bleed damage, and damage to the chest. BP-32 Jackboot armor and helmet: Light armor that also that also comes with the new Ballistic Padding passive perk.

Booster: Stun Pods: Upgrades Hellpods with the ability to shock and stun nearby enemies.

Cosmetics: Miranda's Legacy Cape Mother Eagle's Wings Cape Miranda's Legacy Banner Mother Eagle's Wings Banner Hold Emote Silence Emote Group Up Emote Extra Judicial Title True Blue vehicle pattern for the FRV, Exosuit, Hellpods, and Shuttle



How to get the Helldivers 2 Force of Law Warbond

(Image credit: Sony)

The Force of Law Warbond will riot into the Superstore on June 12, likely at the usual time of 9am UTC (2am PDT / 5am EDT / 10am BST), and will set you back 1,000 Helldivers 2 Super Credits, just like all the other premium Helldivers 2 Warbonds.

(Image credit: Sony)

However, this Warbond won't be the only thing coming to the store that day. You'll also be able to spend your Super Credits on the BP-77 Grand Juror armor and helmet (this looks like a heavy armor set clearly inspired by Judge Dredd), the Badge of Order cape and banner, and the P-92 Warrant pistol. It's unfortunately not clear how much these items will cost individually but the total will likely be close to, if not more than, the cost of an entire Warbond.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.