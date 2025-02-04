All Helldivers 2 Servants of Freedom Warbond rewards, details and release date

The Helldivers 2 Servants of Freedom warbond is out soon, with a release date of 6 February 2025 and all sorts of new weapons and equipment, including a bigger Sickle (one of the most beloved guns in the game), a special mini-nuke grenade launcher and a portable Hellbomb that players should be very scared of. Below, we've got all the details on what rewards, weapons, armor and items will be in the Servants of Freedom Warbond for HD2, the release date, and all the essential info.

Everything in the Servants of Freedom Warbond in Helldivers 2

Below we've listed all the revealed rewards in the Servants of Freedom Warbond in HD2, as well as what we know about them so far.

Weapons Las-17 Double-Edge Sickle (Primary Weapon): A more powerful Sickle that also deals damage to the user when fired. GP-31 Ultimatum (Secondary Weapon): A “grenade launcher on steroids” for short distances. G-50 Seeker (Throwable): A thrown device that turns into a small drone that follows the player around. It then flies at nearby enemies and explodes, prioritising targets that the player pings.

Stratagems B-100 Portable Hellbomb: A Hellbomb with a ten second fuse that can be called in and carried as a backpack item until the player is ready to deploy it.

Armor IE-3 Martyr Armor Set (Medium armor): Causes the player to explode on death, dealing damage to all around them. IE-12 Righteous Armor Set (Medium armor): Causes the player to explode on death, dealing damage to all around them.

Cosmetics and Extras Fre Liberam (Banner) Per Democrasum (Banner) Fre Liberam (Cape) Per Democrasum (Cape) Raise Weapon (Emote) Servant of Freedom (Player Title)



The focus on equipment and weapons that hurt the user or put them at risk feels pretty typical of Helldivers 2, as well as being suitable for the first anniversary of the game's release.

The Servants of Freedom Warbond goes live for Helldivers 2 on 6 February 2025, and will cost 1000 Super Credits, same as the previous warbonds throughout the game. If you need to know how to get Helldivers 2 Super Credits in game, our guide will show you the quickest way to farm them for yourself in the meantime.

