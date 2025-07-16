NetEase surrenders to Marvel Rivals players, dresses up The Thing in a thong, calls him "The Thong" in front of all his friends, and puts other heroes in skimpy swimsuits starting this week

Well, Marvel Rivals players got their Thing in a Thong. After months of memes envisioning what the superhero would look like in a thong, we no longer have to imagine. NetEase revealed some skins that'll be a part of Marvel Rivals' Summer Special event kicking off on July 17, and yes, one of them is explicitly referred to by one of the devs as "The Thong."

🌴 The Summer Special Event kicks off July 17, 2 AM PT - August 15, 2 AM PT!Gear up and celebrate the sunshine with summer-themed costumes! Join in to receive the FREE Thor costume: Worthy Waves. Upgrade to Premium for permanent access to unlock Luna Snow’s Cool Summer costume,… pic.twitter.com/jX0EZT3GbhJuly 15, 2025

NetEase released the log notes and a cute trailer for Marvel Rival's Summer Special, and in the footage we get to see Thor looking hot as shit in his swim trunks, bonking Loki on the head with his hammer for having the gall to show up on his boat wearing a speedo, a tacky coat, and that hat. Yeah, someone needs to call the fashion police on Loki, cause his fit ain't it.

On the other hand, Luna Snow looks great in her Cool Summer swimsuit, which I just know Marvel Rivals players are going to be totally normal about when that thing comes out.

NetEase also showed off a new Psylocke skin and some different costume colors in a tweet, but when you have The Thing stomping around in a skimpy two piece without the top, what else is there to talk about?

To be clear, none of the official promotional materials refer to The Thing's new skin as "The Thong," - instead it's Sunshine Thing, which is also quite good - but the game's executive producer straight up called it "The Thong" in a tweet accompanying the news.

While the Thor skin is free (thank the heavens) at level 14 of the event pass, you'll have to upgrade to the premium track if you want the other ones, including, sigh, The Thong.

The event ends August 15.

