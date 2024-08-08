Marvel Rivals: Everything we know so far

Marvel Rivals is a 6v6 hero shooter from NetEase that features some of the most recognizable heroes and villains from Marvel's repertoire. The game has been steadily building up steam with a closed alpha test, followed by a much larger closed beta test, giving players a taste of the chaotic, objective gameplay, that you'll be familiar with if you've played Team Fortress 2 or Overwatch.

It's fair to say that Marvel Rivals is gunning for Overwatch's fumbled crown. It features some novel ideas but also a very familiar format that is easy to pick up for experienced shooter players but maybe a little heavy on information for beginners. With that said, a colorful cast of comic characters is plenty to get players interested in one of the most exciting upcoming Marvel games.

In fact, Marvel Rivals looks like it could make a big splash in the competitive shooter space so we've gathered all the details that you need to know ahead of its release down below.

Currently, Marvel Rivals has no official release date. However, given its state in the recent July closed beta test, the game could launch by the end of 2024, but sometime in 2025 seems more likely.

We'll update this page as soon as news about a Marvel Rivals full launch day breaks. In the meantime, if you want more information, head to our handy guide on the Marvel Rivals beta.

Marvel Rivals platforms

You will be able to play Marvel Rivals on PC, Mac, PS5, and Xbox Series X and S. Importantly, it will also be free-to-play, and there will be full crossplay between these platforms.

The only exception to this is that PC and console players will be separated for the Competitive ranked mode. Additionally, you won't need a PS+ or Xbox Game Pass subscription to play on either of those consoles.

Marvel Rivals trailer

No One Rivals Doom | Cinematic Trailer | Marvel Rivals

Above, we've got the cinematic trailer for Marvel Rivals, which gives you an action-packed look at some of the characters as they fight or team up across the multiverse and the timestream.

This is essentially the narrative justification for Marvel Rivals as, thanks to two diabolical Doctor Dooms – one past, one future – havoc is being wreaked on both time and space, forcing heroes to team up and fight for their world.

If you need an MCU refresher to make heads or tails of the teaser, don't worry we have a super helpful guide on how to watch all the Marvel movies in order for you as well.

Marvel Rivals gameplay

Taking the 6v6 Hero Shooter format popularized by Overwatch, Marvel Rivals pits teams of incredibly varied heroes and villains against each other to complete objectives on maps from across the multiverse.

Based on some time with the game, we reckon that it's got enough personality "to go toe-to-toe with Overwatch's own heroes, but the game struggles with information overload", and it's going to take a bit more for Marvel Rivals to escape Overwatch's shadow. Of course, the main draw is the massive cast of characters to choose from.

There are 23 so far, but there will no doubt be one or more to reveal prior to the game's full launch. You can play as Iron Man, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Storm, Magik, and plenty more. If you want to learn about all the heroes and villains and how they perform, take a look at our Marvel Rivals character tier list.

Every character has a range of passive and active abilities to use and there are a lot of possible playstyles available, from brawling tanks and aggressive flankers to more protective backline characters and super supports. The heroes your teammates choose can also determine which Marvel Rivals Team-Ups activate, granting extra buffs and powers to certain heroes with the right combination, adding an extra layer to team composition.

The maps and modes have been limited so far, with players pushing or resisting a moving payload or fighting for control over a single objective across Tokyo 2099 and Yggsgard. With that many heroes to choose from, however, matches can be very chaotic and varied even with a handful of maps, and more will be present for the game's full launch. There will also be a Marvel Rivals ranked mode for those looking for something a bit more competitive.

Will there be another Marvel Rivals beta?

NetEase is yet to share more details on another Marvel Rivals beta, so the short answer is "we don't know." The most recent beta test, which ran until early August, was a closed test, meaning participation was invite-only, so we wouldn't be surprised to see an open beta on the horizon to iron out balancing issues and, importantly, stress test the servers.

Again, absolutely nothing has been confirmed and this is speculation based on other games and previous tests for Marvel Rivals, but keep an eye out for potential news on how to get Marvel Rivals keys or access for any upcoming tests.

If you are interested in more upcoming titles, check out our list of all the new games coming our way. If you want more shooter action, read our picks for the best FPS games of all time.