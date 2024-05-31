When is the Marvel Rivals closed beta?

The Marvel Rivals closed beta is already on the horizon and will let registered players test out the latest version of the superhero shooter. This'll be the second testing period with limited public availability for Marvel Rivals, as a closed alpha test previously ran in May, so hopefully there are some noticeable improvements for the 6v6 hero shooter. The limited information on the upcoming summer closed beta for Marvel Rivals is all down below, and we'll be sure to update this guide when more details, such as an exact start date, are revealed.

(Image credit: NetEase Games / Marvel Games)

At the moment, the Marvel Rivals closed beta is set to launch sometime in July, 2024, on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam – expect an exact start date closer to the time. It will also feature full crossplay between all platforms. If you're planning on signing up for the beta on PS5, you'll also get an exclusive Scarlet Spider costume for Spider-Man, letting you sling webs in a slick black and red suit.

Since this is a closed beta, you'll need to register for access, but details about beta registration will be coming "soon". However, those that reached level 10 in the closed alpha test have automatically qualified for this upcoming closed beta – all you will need to do is update the Marvel Rivals Playtest build on Steam when it becomes available. To stay up to date on any news, you should join the Marvel Rivals Discord channel and follow the game on Twitter.

Venom and Adam Warlock were also revealed as new characters for the day one roster in the latest trailer, along with the Tokyo 2099: Spider-Islands map, and it sounds like they'll all be available in the July beta too.



