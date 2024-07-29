How to get Marvel Rivals Keys and redeem them for the Beta

Marvel Rivals keys for the closed Beta have become a premium currency, with many wanting to know how to get keys and redeem them before the beta finishes up on August 5. At time of writing there are still multiple ways to obtain Beta keys for Marvel Rivals, fortunately - though the most well-known method requires a generous friend who's willing to donate one to you.

How to get Keys for the Marvel Rivals Beta

Prospective players can currently get keys and codes to redeem for the Marvel Rivals Beta by any of the following methods:

Any player who is already playing the Marvel Rivals Beta and reaches level 6 in-game can claim a code to give to a lucky friend within the game itself. There's a limited amount of codes available per day and it's first-come-first-served, with the pool of codes and keys refilled every day at 12:00AM UTC / 5:00PM PDT / 8:00PM EDT / 1:00AM GMT. If you're too slow - or just never reach level 6 - you won't get one to give to a friend.

If you watch at least an hour's worth of Marvel Rivals streams on Twitch with Twitch Drops enabled, you should be granted a single code/key as a reward, on a platform of your choice. Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops were originally just between 25-28 July, but a new round is currently live until 31 July.

Follow Marvel Rivals on social media and its official Discord channel as some community events have been offering Beta Key codes as prizes for their members and followers.

How to redeem Marvel Rivals Beta Keys

Keys for Marvel Rivals beta phase should be redeemable for the platform of your choice through the standard process that any key/code is redeemed on those platforms. If you're on PS5 or Xbox, this is done through the "Redeem Codes" options in the store, while Steam players must select "Game" at the top of the App and then "Activate a Product on Steam".

Entering the key given to you should then let you download the Beta for free, though keep in mind that Marvel Rivals will only be playable until 5 August. After that, you'll have to wait for the game's full release to play again.

You should also keep in mind that keys are console/platform specific. All the ways above you can earn one should allow you to choose a platform, but after you do so, that code is specific to that console - you can't make a PS5 key work on Xbox.

