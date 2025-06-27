As if the usual Marvel Rivals leaks weren't enough, Twitch has accidentally confirmed that Phoenix and Blade are your new Season 3 heroes alongside new "sizzling summer events"

The list of Marvel Rivals' upcoming characters has been as thoroughly datamined and leaked as any other live-service title, but it seems NetEase is now contending with calls from inside the house. A post running down the big summer Twitch drops promotions has apparently just given us an accidental confirmation that Phoenix and Blade are indeed our new Marvel Rivals Season 3 heroes.

"Phoenix and Blade ignite the action in Marvel Rivals Season 3: The Abyss Awaken," the Twitch blog reads. "Get ready for all-new team-ups, stunning Venomized costumes, and sizzling summer events that will turn up the heat. Don’t miss out—tune in to Marvel Rivals on Twitch for exclusive drops and dive into this epic new chapter!"

We'd already gotten some pretty aggressive in-game hints that Blade would become playable soon, but no official confirmation. Both Blade and Phoenix - the latter of whom some of you might know better as Jean Grey - had appeared in recent datamines, but there was no clear indication of when they might drop. Until today, that is.

The idea of "sizzling summer events" immediately suggests that swimsuit costumes are on the way, which given the notoriously thirsty parts of the Marvel Rivals fanbase, are effectively guaranteed to print money. We've gotten a preview of what to expect here, too, as a new Marvel Swimsuit Special was announced earlier this year with an early look at the beach bods on the way to Marvel Rivals.

We'll soon find out for sure what we can expect from Marvel Rivals Season 3 soon enough, as it's expected to kick off on July 11.

