Marvel's hot new swimsuit comic comes with a Marvel Rivals skin, but here's The Thing
Marvel is offering a free Marvel Rivals skin to buyers of the Marvel Swimsuit Special, but it's one that's been available for a while
Marvel has unveiled the full line of variant covers for its 30th anniversary revival of the '90s cult classic Marvel Swimsuit Special. Along with the covers, the publisher has revealed that those who purchase the one-shot will also receive a free Marvel Rivals skin – but there's a bit of a catch.
Rather than offering up one of the summer themed Marvel Rivals skins that will be revealed in the pages of the one-shot, buyers of the new Marvel Swimsuit Special will receive the Thing Unlimited skin, a recolor of the Thing's base skin that is also given to subscribers of the Marvel Unlimited digital comics app.
Here are the covers by Adam Hughes, Mark Brooks, Taurin Clarke, Russell Dauterman, Terry Dodson, Pablo Villalobos, and Lucas Werneck:
The Swimsuit Special's many interior pin-ups are drawn by artists including Mirka Andolfo, Mahmud Asrar, Joshua Cassara, Nic Klein, Aaron Kuder, Ron Lim, David Marquez, Marguerite Sauvage, Luciano Vecchio, and Ryusei Yamada.
That said, the new Marvel Swimsuit Special is more than a pin-up gallery. It includes a story by writers Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs and artist Nick Bradshaw that provides some connective tissue to the many portraits of scantily clad Marvel characters – the portion of the one-shot that Marvel cheekily calls "reading the articles."
In this case, it's all about the Marvel Universe's resident super-fashionista Janet Van Dyne/the Wasp putting together a whole line of swimwear for her fellow heroes in response to an unauthorized version of a superhero swimsuit calendar by the villainous corporation Roxxon.
Marvel Swimsuit Special #1 goes on sale July 9.
Comic deals, prizes and latest news
Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more!
Check out the best Marvel Comics stories of all time.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.