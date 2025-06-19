Marvel Rivals fans think Blade is finally coming in Season 3 as the vampire hunter is no longer napping away in a spawn room
He's been resting up since Season 1
Blade might finally be the next upcoming Marvel Rivals hero.
Marvel Rivals has had a lot of fun teasing fans with the vampire hunter ever since Season 1. Blade could previously be seen in chains in the Central Park map, seemingly by Dracula's hands, months ago. And in Season 2, the developers relocated him to Wakanda's Imperial Institute of Science, where he was slightly more comfortable, napping away in a bed despite all the chaos outside.
But now that Season 3's fast approaching, Blade has seemingly woken up from his long slumber. Fans spotted that his bed is now empty, his sword is gone, and worst of all, he didn't even bother to do fix his bedsheets before leaving. Awful house guest. "With Season 3 just around the corner, could this mean...?" one reporter speculated. Others noticed that he'd woken up just in time for Juneteenth, which is also a cool detail.
His disappearance is definitely suspiciously timed. Considering he's been idly waiting around spawn points since almost the very beginning of the game, I guess it's not outlandish to think Blade might have simply moved to another hibernating spot on another map.
But some Marvel Rivals dataminers have speculated that Blade could be playable very soon based on in-game files. Jean Grey (AKA Phoenix) is the other hero expected to be next up in the pipeline, too, however, so we might be waiting a little while more regardless.
Marvel Rivals Season 3 is expected to kick off on July 11, where we'll start to get new heroes every single month.
