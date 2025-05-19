Marvel Rivals executive producer agrees that a "harsher penalty" is needed for players who rage quit ranked, but the controversial Chronos Shield Cards won't make things worse

Marvel Rivals Season 2 is in full swing, with Ranked being filled with the sweatiest players who follow the Marvel Rivals tier list like the bible and force you to see the same 10 or so characters all the time. While not as prevalent as these sweats, there are also a lot of people who simply leave early or throw matches if things aren't going their way. And while Marvel Rivals does have punishments in place for sore losers (a time-out and loss of points), the game's executive producer, Danny Koo, thinks it doesn't go harsh enough.

In response to the recent implementation of Chrono Shield Cards – which let you avoid the penalty for losing in ranked – a player voiced their belief that it would encourage people to throw or leave ranked matches. Koo rebuffed this , saying, "With or without they will be throwers," and pointing the player towards the in-game reporting feature.

Another user then pointed out that the punishment for reporting is hardly harsh, with a short timer not being too much of a big deal, and the loss of points being the same as losing a regular match. They asked Koo if the team could implement a harsher punishment in a future update, to which he replied , "I think there should be [a] harsher penalty for throwers for sure."

Koo then talked about why he thinks people throw Ranked matches, saying, "It all stemmed from either they can’t pick their banned characters, blaming teammates or join in to throw because someone else is throwing. Many facets contribute to it including egos." He then said that any upcoming changes "requires further discussions," so sit tight.

