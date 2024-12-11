How to link your account in Marvel Rivals

Being able to link your Marvel Rivals account to Twitch will get some free goodies and start building out your collection of skins and other cosmetics by linking your accounts. If you want to differentiate yourself with your own skins and emblems, the vast majority of the time, you’re going to have to open your wallet.



However, if you link your Twitch to your Marvel Rivals account, you’ll be able to take advantage of several promotions that will get you some free goodies to sport on your Marvel Rivals characters. It only takes a few minutes to set up too. Here’s how.

How to link your Marvel Rivals account to Twitch

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals periodically has drops on Twitch, with you having to watch creators for a certain amount of time to earn various rewards like skins and emblems. To get them in-game though, you will need to link your account to your Twitch account. This is actually easy. Just follow these steps:

Head to the Marvel Rivals website . Hit ‘Login’ on the top right of the website. Then select the platform you play the game on. Sign into the account you play on with your platform user - be that Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, or the Epic Games Store. Once returned to the Marvel Rivals homepage, go to the top right again, where the name of your account should be. Click it and head to My Account. On the left, select the Connections tab. Select Connect underneath the Twitch logo Sign into your Twitch account.

After this, you just need to earn and claim your rewards on Twitch and they should appear for you in-game.

Can you link your Marvel Rival accounts across platforms?

Cross-progression is a popular feature in most live service games, allowing players to jump between platforms with their skins and stats in-tact. Unfortunately, Marvel Rivals doesn’t support cross-progression at launch, so you’ll be unable to jump from PC to PS5, for example, without having two separate accounts.

There is some hope for the future, though don’t expect it soon. In an interview with The Gamer , game director Guangyun Chen explained why Marvel Rivals doesn’t have the feature. He said: “For now, we have no cross-progression. As we only have around two months to go global launch, we are doing the final tech check to see what we can do and how we can process it. The workload is a lot more than we thought at the beginning.”

He does add some hope for the future though by adding, “We are still having internal discussions, and we’re not sure when we’ll be announcing our decision.”

Hopefully, the feature will be added later down the line. For now, though, it’s best to pick one platform and stick with it, if possible.

