"I know what's coming for Helldivers for the next few years": Arrowhead has a long-term plan for Helldivers 2, but it's still "subject to change"

Helldivers 2 's community manager has said that the shooter already has plans "for the next few years."

We've just fought off the Illuminate invasion of Super Earth , and while we lost many great Mega Cities and our President, the denizens of Super Earth will rebuild . We need to remain ever vigilant, knowing that the Illuminate might try to pick a fight again in the future. We don't know when this will happen, or how the Illuminate will try and strike back, but it sounds like one of the game's community managers does…

Arrowhead community manager Katherine "Baskinator" Baskin was recently questioned in the Helldivers 2 Discord about just how much she knows about what's going to happen in the future. Baskin responds, saying: "I know what's coming for Helldivers for the next few years" while noting that this is "subject to change."

Baskin elaborates on this: "It's important that I know, so I can help develop and engage the community alongside whatever we're doing." So Baskin likely already knows when the Illuminate will return.

It's clear that planning ahead is a great strategy for a successful live service game. Marvel Rivals devs confirmed they had Season 2 completed a month in advance, with Season 3 and 4 having a significant amount of work put into them. Baskin does admit that this is a challenge at times, saying: "I've been working on this project for years and I have been waiting for some of this stuff since I started with the company."

She adds: "It all works out, though. Nothing happens before it's supposed to."

With Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox, hopium for a Halo crossover is at an all-time high even if some divers are really against the idea.