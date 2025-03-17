Marvel Rivals devs reveal Season 2 is already completed, and that the studio has already completed designs for Season 3 and 4

maybe that massive leaked characters list isn't so unbelievable

Captain America holds up his shield in Marvel Rivals
(Image credit: NetEase)

Marvel Rivals already has a massive roster of heroes (and like three villains) across the wider Marvel universe. And since launch we've had the entire Fantastic Four with Marvel's first family joining the roster over the last couple of months. And while we won't be getting four every season, the game's director confirmed the game is getting a new hero every six weeks, which is a far cry from Overwatch's first year, which had four in total. With the sheer volume of characters who have been leaked for the game, it's not surprising to hear that the team is well prepared for upcoming seasons.

Speaking to PC Gamer, Marvel Rivals game director Guangyun Chen reveals, "The content for Season 2 is ready and set to go." This means things are done and dusted well in advance, as Season 2 of Marvel Rivals is allegedly set to launch next month on April 11, 2025, according to leaker X0X_Leak on Twitter (who has previously revealed datamined skins for the game).

That's impressive enough, but Chen then notes that "the designs for Seasons 3 and 4 have also been completed and are currently under intensive development," saying, "Overall, everything is progressing smoothly." We don't even currently know what's happening with season 2 (although if I had to guess, Ultron is probably likely considering a full moveset has leaked for the character), so to hear that things are already in play for Season 4 – which probably won't release until the end of 2025 – is kind of wild.

Of course, it hasn't been smooth sailing the whole time for Marvel Rivals, with some characters feeling wildly good (like Storm) or having obnoxiously strong team-ups (like Storm). Not to mention that there are significantly fewer tanks and healers than DPS characters, and Spider-Man is a pain in the ass both to play against and to have on your team. Characters arriving so fast feels like it would allow more of these issues to arise, but then again, being busted is part of the game's charm, isn't it?

For those of you maining Adam Warlock, you'll want to check out the Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops to nab a free, slick-looking skin for the character by just watching the game (or, more realistically, leaving a tab open).

