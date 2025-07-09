Helldivers 2 new Major Order kickstarts the effort to rebuild Super Earth's fallen Mega Cities following the Illuminate invasion, to bring the planet back to its "rightful state of glory"

Helldivers 2 's glorious home planet of Super Earth is finally getting some much-needed repairs following the catastrophic Illuminate invasion earlier this year , with efforts to rebuild one of its Mega Cities now in full swing.

A new Major Order asks grunts to hold five planets (Veld, Slif, Erata Prime, Valmox, and New Stockholm), as well as collectively complete five million operations on medium or higher in order to "facilitate the reconstruction of Remembrance," which was destroyed "during the completely failed Illuminate invasion of Super Earth."

In a dispatch message from High Command , Remembrance is stated to be "the first of our fallen Mega Cities to be rebuilt, as selected by the Ministry of Prosperity," strongly suggesting that we can expect to eventually repair the other Mega Cities, too.

"With greater fortification, greater security, and greater opportunities, this noble endeavor will be funded by the final balance of war restitution owed by the Illuminate, and by their formally recognized Terminid abettors," High Command explains.

It's thanks to "ongoing offensives by these same inhuman miscreants" still looming as a dangerous threat that it's necessary for Helldivers to launch a "counteroffensive to reclaim our worlds and seize the required assets," hence the actual Major Order instructions. "This project is the first step towards restoring the noble capital planet of our Federation to its rightful state of glory."

Even when we claimed victory over the Illuminate , it was clear that although the battle was won, the war wasn't over. Only two Mega Cities were left standing, and the squids themselves had "gone into hiding" – they weren't totally defeated. Super Earth is resilient, though, and its democracy-loving soldiers know better than to ever back down. Get out there and show 'em some hell, divers.

