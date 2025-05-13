Nobody could have seen it coming: Helldivers 2's Illuminate emerge from the black hole players stopped from crashing into Super Earth, with "larger, more powerful enemies within their fleet"

I don't know about you, but when it was announced that a Helldivers 2 victory party was being held to celebrate the defeat of the democracy-hating Illuminate and the halt of the ominous black hole approaching Super Earth, the last thing I expected was for anything to go wrong. How foolish that was, as the Illuminate have returned with a vengeance in a major new update.

"In a surprise turn of events that even our top researchers couldn't predict, the Illuminate have finally revealed their intentions, emerging from the Meridian singularity, and setting a course for Super Earth," Arrowhead community manager Katherine Baskin writes in a post on the PlayStation blog .

"It's now more important than ever that we band together and stop this salvo from destroying our liberty."

It's a full-blown "galactic emergency," with the Illuminate threat now bigger than ever with "larger, more powerful enemies within their fleet." The patch notes reveal that there are three new enemy types to deal with: the Stingray jetfighters that can target Helldivers and line up "devastating strafing runs" from the sky, the brutish Fleshmob that's described as "a Frankenstein's monster of Voteless parts," and the Crescent Overseer, which can "lay barrages on Helldivers in cover."

There couldn't have been a better time for us to improve our loadouts, and mercifully, there are multiple ways to do so with this latest update. First, a "robust new weapon customization feature" is here for the majority of primary weapons, allowing us to tweak everything from "sights for precision, changing color patterns, adjusting magazines for ammo capacity, muzzles to optimize weapon performance characteristics or adjusting under-barrel attachments for the handling you want."

To use this system, customizable weapons have been given "levels," which you can achieve by completing new missions to unlock attachments. Patterns are unlockable, too. "This level of individual attunement is sure to make your favorite primary best in its class," Baskin promises.

New patterns are also becoming unlockable on May 15 for the older Truth Enforcers, Chemical Agents, Viper Commandos, and Freedom's Flame Warbonds, but that's not all. The third-person shooter's Superstore has been overhauled so that items no longer rotate in and out – now, everything is available all the time, so there's no longer any need to worry about missing out on a sweet new cape and having to wait for it to return.

All in all, it's a pretty enormous update, and it also appears to be the very same thing that Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani previously teased would make everyone "shit [their] pants." Taking to the official Helldivers 2 Discord after the update was announced, he asks the most important question: "What is the pant situation like?"