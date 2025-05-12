"I make one stupid pant s**t joke and it all goes ballistic": Helldivers 2 CEO fears "Reddit did what it always did" after he teased new updates, so now "we better deliver"

What's the most exciting thing anyone could possibly say about the future of their game? That it's gonna make everyone "shit [their] pants," apparently – a promise jokingly made by Helldivers 2 studio CEO Shams Jorjani, and one that the devs are now pressured to deliver on after Reddit went ballistic over it.

At the end of April, Arrowhead CEO Jorjani was chatting away in the Helldivers 2 Discord server, answering a few questions from democracy-loving players. In amongst all that, one fan asked if he could "offer up anything, however small, of what's coming down the pipe?" To this, Jorjani's response was simple: "You'll shit your pants."

What does this mean? Frankly, I don't know, and neither does anyone else (perhaps other than Jorjani himself), but the internet did what it does best and turned it into a running joke. The Helldivers 2 subreddit, once a place of Super Earth propaganda and generalized chaos, became flooded with pant-soiling memes, and little else.

"When does the pants shitting start?" one eager fan recently asked, while another shared the new Helldivers 2 Masters of Ceremony Warbond announcement with the big question: "Warbond trailer is out, are you shitting your pants?"

Unsurprisingly, this hasn't gone unnoticed by the big Arrowhead boss himself. Taking to Discord again a few days ago, Jorjani begins with an "oh boy."

He continues: "I can tell Reddit did what it always does and went overboard with one offhand 'shit your pants' comment from me and turned it into a meme. We better deliver."

This in itself invited a flood of memes, seemingly prompting Jorjani to move Discord channels for a while. "I make one stupid pant shit joke and it all goes ballistic," he notes.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's still not exactly clear what news Jorjani anticipates will get such a reaction out of the Helldivers 2 community – the new Warbond is out on May 15, so that's something to look forward to.

On top of that though, Arrowhead previously hinted that following the announcement of the Warbond, there'd be "more exciting news to come not long after," so there's clearly something else happening in the near future. Prepare your pants.

In a world of jetpacks and mechs, Helldivers 2 players are losing their mind over a sword, and yeah, I get it.