Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead acknowledges that "it's been a while since our last update," but "fear not – we are cooking" as it teases "exciting news to come"

Co-op third-person shooter Helldivers 2 shot onto the scene last year and did so well that its servers simply couldn't handle how many of us wanted to play it. The game has done a great job of retaining our interest by constantly releasing new updates, and although it's slowed down, developer Arrowhead wants to reassure everyone that more content is on the way.

"We know it's been a while since our last update, fear not – we are cooking," reads a tweet from the official Helldivers 2 Twitter account. "You may have noticed that the gap between our major updates and Warbond releases is a little longer this time. But we're happy to say we'll be announcing our next Warbond on May 8, and there will be more exciting news to come not long after."

I feel like every time I jump into a match, there's something new to do. This weekend just gone, I learned the Terminids have mutated. There's also that black hole careening toward Super Earth , and we had the Illuminate update in December , so I've not been short of things to do.

"We won't stand on ceremony too much in revealing what that Warbond might be, but you'll hear more from us soon," Arrowhead's tweet continues. "Until then: stand up straight, polish those boots and keep that uniform in tip-top condition, Helldivers. You'll be needing them for the fight to come."

Arrowhead previously stated that it knows it needs to add more endgame material for us to get stuck into, and that Major Order participation is a tough balancing act to manage, but I am glad I don't need to play the game 24/7 just to keep up with all the big updates.

