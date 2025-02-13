Liberty save us, Helldivers 2 just lost a planet to the deadly black hole we created last year after spaghettifying Meridia, and the singularity is still on a path to Super Earth

It's a tragic day in Super Earth history, as one of Helldivers 2's planets has been torn apart by a black hole. There's, uh, no coming back from that.

The planet in question is Angel's Venture. High Command revealed in a dispatch earlier today that its fate was sealed, and issued an evacuation warning to escape its "imminent" destruction after the Meridian Singularity (the ominous black hole that's been lurking on the Galactic Map ever since we spaghettified the planet Meridia last June ) reached "critical momentum" and could no longer be stopped in time to save it. A disaster like this has been on the cards since December, when the game's third faction – the Illuminate – joined the fray, and started making its way over to the deadly void we left behind .

Alas, even if we suspected the villainous Illuminate was up to something, we weren't able to stop the terrors that unfolded today. The latest Major Order has failed, and High Command writes: "Angel's Venture has been torn apart by the Meridian Singularity. Finally the Illuminate, hiding behind their mask of intelligence and sophistication, have revealed what they truly want: carnage. The President of Super Earth has announced a Galaxy-wide mourning period of 24 hours." Many loyal Helldivers in the area at the time witnessed the destruction first-hand, and have been sharing what that fateful looked like on Twitter.

oh no pic.twitter.com/y4uz7r3MwWFebruary 13, 2025

Looking on the Galactic Map now, all that remains of Angel's Venture are fractures, serving as "a solemn reminder of the desolation Tyranny leaves in its wake." Beyond this tragedy, the concerning part is that several more planets, including Ivis, New Haven, and indeed, Super Earth itself are all still in the path of the Meridian Singularity. It'll be up to Super Earth's finest to put a stop to the Illuminate's reign of terror and avenge their fallen brethren lost on Angel's Venture.

Helldivers 2's Fallout-grade Ultimatum mini nuke has been nerfed, but maintains its "core identity as a powerhouse" because the devs are "huge fans of big booms booming big."