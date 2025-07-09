Mecha Break lead says "the birth of a child is just the beginning," teasing anime and manga plans despite Mixed Steam reviews over pricey microtransactions

Mecha Break is off to a good start on Steam and Xbox Series X|S despite a mixed reception, and the game's creators have said this is "only the start" as they plan to expand the franchise across other forms of media.

Multiplayer mech battler Mecha Break has been doing pretty well so far, with over 130,000 players jumping in at launch , however the overabundance of microtransactions has it sitting at a mixed reception on Steam . Naturally players aren't too keen at the prospect of $57 skin packs, but the steady player count which peaks at around 70,000 each day, the game's developers Amazing Seasun Games can't be too bummed out about it.

However, the game's success isn't the end of the team's ambitions. Speaking to Game Spark (translated by Automaton , and machine translation) Mecha Break lead Kris Kwok spoke about his goals with the franchise. "The birth of a child is just the beginning" Kwok says, "I want to develop Mecha Break in various ways as an IP in the future."

Kwok spoke about how his childhood favourites like Macross and Gundam – both of which have grown into their own mega franchises spanning multiple different mediums – inspired Mecha Break, and it sounds like their branching out is what he has in mind for his own game.

"I want to make different things, such as anime and novels. Also, I'm currently working on making figures," he says. Kwok also points to the trailers for Mecha Break , which are pretty cinematic as far as multiplayer game trailers go. They could suggest what a potential Mecha Break anime's direction would look like.



Our Mecha Break Review calls it "A novel mecha-based take on the hero shooter that delivers the pilot fantasy with style and feels like what a modern-day team-based Virtual On might be."