The factions of Mecha Break explained

There are 10 Mecha Break factions players can pick from when they make their character and design a personal pilot at the beginning of the game, from those of the Thalassic Federation to the Cygnia Union and more besides. But what do these factions actually do?

Mecha Break doesn't bother to explain the purpose of them before you've made the choice, so it's understandable to want an explainer before you commit to one group over another. To help you understand this choice, here's what the factions in Mecha Break mean, but to be honest – this isn't a choice you need to worry about.

Do the factions in Mecha Break do anything?

No, the factions in Mecha Break don't do anything, don't matter and have no relevance to gameplay, at least at the game's launch and at time of writing. The inclusion of factions is purely for the purpose of lore and expanding the setting on a narrative level.

It's a bit like how Marvel Rivals has both heroes and villains in its roster, but that distinction doesn't really matter when you start playing the game and it doesn't limit you in any way – it's certainly not going to limit your choices when you're picking the best mechs from our Mecha Break tier list. It's also not going to limit what other players you can form teams with, like when you cooperate on the Mecha Break Mashmak mode.

That means you don't need to worry about what faction you choose. Not only that, you can effectively choose and access new factions by making multiple pilots once you've completed the tutorial. When making a new pilot, you choose a faction for them again, so you're not locked into a single one by any means.

All factions in Mecha Break listed

In case future updates make the Mecha Break factions relevant or if you just want a refresher, there are 10 factions in total, or perhaps it would be more accurate to say there are 4 factions with 10 sub-factions spread across them. They're all listed below.

Thalassic Federation Marine Force Striker Test Team Blitztroopers

Lunar-Mare Special Landing Task Force Lunar-mare Defense Force

Vulturia Alliance Misra Special Force Wyvernbinder Squad

Cygnia Union Circulus Sea Aviation Unit Royal Air Brigade Misra Multinational Brigade



