While its creators are in a very public legal feud, legendary puzzle platformers Inside and Limbo are being removed from a PC storefront

Playdead Games' highly influential, critically acclaimed puzzle platformers are being removed from GOG following a legal feud between its developers.

PC storefront GOG recently told users that 2010's moody breakout hit Limbo and 2016's surreal dystopia Inside would both be removed from the platform come July 17, 2025. "We don't have any information on discounts yet. Wish I could have better news for you, but grab it while it's still here," a GOG employee wrote on a recent forum post. You can (and should) grab Inside while it's still 90% off, though.

No reason was given for why the games are getting delisted, but some players speculated that it might have something to do with the very public beef between Playdead's co-founders Dino Patti and Arnt Jenson.

To catch you up, the duo opened the famed indie developer together in 2006 with Patti serving as the games' executive producer and Jenson as their creative director. After the success of Inside, Patti left the team and opened his own studio, Jumpship, which went on to release Somerville. Playdead is meanwhile working on a third game funded by Epic Games.

The feud became public earlier this year when Patti said that his former co-worker had threatened him with legal action over a 2024 LinkedIn post detailing the development of Limbo.

Just last month, those threats turned into action as Playdead's lawyers moved forward with a lawsuit, which Patti claimed was an attempt to erase his contributions to the games. In a letter sent to Patti following the behind-the-scenes development post, the studio wrote, "By providing recipients with core insights to the process of developing Limbo, you are falsely giving the impression that you played a significant role, including a creative role, in the development of the game."

Here are some upcoming indie games of 2025 and beyond that hopefully won't be dragged into future beefs.