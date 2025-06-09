Official Helldivers 2 world map puts Super Earth's destruction into perspective, and oops we just turned our last remaining rainforests into "massive tactical airstrips"

Arrowhead has shared an official Helldivers 2 Super Earth World Map showing the destruction that was wrought during the planet's Illuminate invasion.

Although the Illuminate invasion ultimately ended in victory for players, the war wasn't won without a great deal of casualties, and now we can see that destruction laid bare on a fairly sobering map.

While crucial Super Earth landmarks like the Historical Resource Depletion Site, Leaning Tower of Peace, and Great Wall of Democracy were successfully defended during the onslaught, entire Mega Cities including Eagleopolis, Administrative Center 02, Remembrance, Port Mercy, and York Supreme, as well as the Superstone Park monument, were lost to the squids.

I'm not sure what tactical advantage they were hoping to get from taking Superstone, but I hope they're happy with themselves.

Helldivers,Following the recent operation, you are instructed to review the attached strategic document in detail. It contains critical insights and data relevant to the mission's outcomes and future directives. Your attention to this matter is essential. pic.twitter.com/a90eUyKvvoJune 9, 2025

The map, which is of course only available in higher detail to citizens with the security clearance for that kind of sensitive information, provides a fascinating micro view of one of Helldivers 2's most important battlegrounds.

It gets even harder to call this an unequivocal victory when you see that, in desperation, our last remaining rainforests on Super Earth were turned into "massive tactical airstrips."

Yes, the war has been won, but at what cost? Well, literally five mega cities, a national monument, and Super Earth's last rainforests. Democracy lost a lot of ground in the invasion, but here's hoping the next Major Order sets players on a course to start rebuilding what was lost, and in the meantime, at least we managed to secure the Minor Barrier Reef. It's the small victories.

