In a world of jetpacks and mechs, Helldivers 2 players are losing their mind over a sword, and yeah, I get it

Some Helldivers 2 players are absolutely chuffed that they're finally getting a sword, of all things, in a game already stuffed with mechs and jetpacks and planet-eating black holes - and, honestly, me too.

Arrowhead Game Studios yesterday announced the Masters of Ceremony Warbond, coming May 15, which is reminding the sci-fi world of a time when humans used to war with bayonets and dress fancy in meetings about bloodshed. It might be slightly slimmer than most Warbonds, but this one makes up for it by also including a long-awaited swo- I mean, sabre.

The CQC-2 Sabre is described as "hailing from an elegant time [that] will inspire you to lead the charge and thrust your blade through the heart of our enemies," according to a PlayStation blog.

The fan frenzy all started a day before the Warbond's reveal, though. Redditor "Yurishenko94" posted fan art of a badass helldiver leading an army across a burning battlefield, all while clutching a sword in hand. "My humblest expectations for the next Warbond."

We might have a Lisan Al-Gahib among us since the fan artist's prophecy became reality. Countless other posts began to go live after its reveal, with people losing their minds over the sword that'll let us slice through bugs like butter. It's loveably old-school compared to the massive space fleets and orbital lasers that flood the game.

Elsewhere in the democracy-spreading world, Helldivers 2 CEO Shams Jorjani recently had some strong words for video game execs who are quick to lay off their developers with "very little accountability" for their own mistakes.

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead acknowledges that "it's been a while since our last update," but "fear not – we are cooking" as it teases "exciting news to come"