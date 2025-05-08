Everything in the Helldivers 2 Masters of Ceremony Warbond

The Helldivers 2 Masters of Ceremony Warbond is arriving soon, bringing all sorts of parade-ready cosmetics and gear to the game. Not only will you be able to fight back the enemies of Super Earth with a new bayonet-fitted marksman rifle and firework Pyrotech Grenade, but you’ll also get two new melee weapons: a sabre and a flag spear.

This Warbond also lets you rock up to any planet in Helldivers 2 in your best dress with new armor sets made to look like fancy military uniforms with a bespoke perk to help your limbs. Unfortunately, the usual PlayStation blog hasn’t been clear about how some of the items function so I’ve included my best understanding from what available information is out there, as well as everything we know about the inbound Masters of Ceremony Warbond below.

All Helldivers 2 Masters of Ceremony Warbond rewards

The Helldivers 2 Masters of Ceremony Warbond contains 15 new weapons, armor pieces, and other cosmetics to unlock by spending your Medals. Here’s what we know so far:

Weapons: R-2 Amendment: Marksman rifle with a 20-round magazine and attached bayonet for slicing enemies of managed democracy. CQC-2 Sabre: A new melee weapon to slash and skewer foes with. G-142 Pyrotech Grenade: A grenade that releases sparks and explodes in a fireball – it’s essentially a deadly firecracker.

Stratagem: CQC-1 One True Flag: The first Stratagem melee weapon that can be used to stab enemies and waved proudly.

Armor sets: RE-1861 Parade Commander armor and helmet: While not explicitly stated, this appears to be light armor. It comes with the new Reinforced Epaulettes perk which gives your limbs a chance to not break when they otherwise would. RE-2310 Honorary Guard armor and helmet: Again, this hasn’t been explicitly mentioned but this appears to be medium armor. It also comes with the Reinforced Epaulettes perk.

Booster: Sample Scanner: The exact function of this hasn’t been explained yet but it sounds like it might help you track down samples from further than usual.

Cosmetics: Humble Regalia Cape Federations Embrace Cape Humble Regalia Banner Federations Embrace Banner Lockstep Emote Decorated Hero Title



How to unlock the Helldivers 2 Masters of Ceremony Warbond

The Masters of Ceremony Warbond marches into the Superstore on May 15, so check in at the usual time of 9am UTC (2am PDT / 5am EDT / 10am BST) and come prepared to spend 1,000 Helldivers 2 Super Credits. Of course, all of the other premium Helldivers 2 Warbonds are also available if you want to get a previous one instead.



