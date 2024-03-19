The Helldivers 2 Steeled Veterans Warbond is a built-in premium battle pass where players can use Medals to buy new weapons like the Dominator and revolver, as well as Boosters, Armor and more besides that help push you through the challenges and ongoing war of Helldivers 2.

However, players can also see that aside from the free battle pass, there's also the Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond active now, so you won't just be deciding if the Steeled Veterans pass is worth it, but asking: is it better than what else is available? We'll cover all the details on the Steeled Veterans Warbond in Helldivers 2 below, including if the weapons within are any good, if it's worth the price, and how it holds up to the other battle passes.

Everything in the Steeled Veterans Warbond in Helldivers 2

There are 25 separate items in the Helldivers 2 Steeled Veterans Warbond to be earned, split across three pages and increasingly expensive (in terms of Medals) as you move down the battle pass. As you spend through earlier pages, you'll unlock later ones, having to hit a certain amount of Medals spent before the game will permit the second and third pages. Below, we've listed everything you can get in the Steeled Veterans pass, as well as how much it costs and a brief explanation of anything that tweaks the gameplay.

PAGE 1 Weapons AR-23C Liberator Concussive Assault Rifle (Primary Weapon): 20 Medals. A modified Liberator that fires concussive rounds. P-4 Senator Pistol (Secondary Weapon): 15 Medals. A revolver that fires moderately powerful shots at a slow rate. Armor/Helmets SA-25 Steel Trooper (Medium Body Armor): 18 Medals. Provides +50% limb health and increases throwing range by 30%. SA-25 Steel Trooper (Helmet): 12 Medals. Standard helmet stats. Cosmetics/Capes/Emotes Super Person (Victory Pose): 8 Medals. Tyrant Hunter (Cape): 8 Medals. Tyrant Hunter (Player Card): 2 Medals. Currency 100 Super Credits: 7 Medals.





PAGE 2 (Requires 60 Medals spent to unlock) Weapons SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary Shotgun (Primary Weapon): 60 Medals. A modified Breaker that fires incendiary rounds in bursts. G-10 Incendiary (Grenade): 25 Medals. An incendiary grenade that sets enemies and sections of the ground on fire temporarily. Armor/Helmets SA-12 Servo Assisted (Medium Body Armor): 45 Medals. Provides +50% limb health and increases throwing range by 30%. SA-12 Servo Assisted (Helmet): 35 Medals. Standard helmet stats. Cosmetics/Capes/Emotes Roll 'Em (Victory Pose): 15 Medals. Drape of Glory (Cape): 16 Medals. Cloak of Posterity's Gratitude (Cape): 16 Medals. Cloak of Posterity's Gratitude (Player Card): 5 Medals. Currency 100 Super Credits: 12 Medals.

PAGE 3 (Requires 200 Medals spent to unlock) Weapons Jar-5 Dominator Explosive (Primary Weapon): 80 Medals. A semi-automatic rifle that fires explosive rounds. Armor/Helmets SA-32 Dynamo (Heavy Body Armor): 64 Medals. Provides +50% limb health and increases throwing range by 30%. SA-32 Dynamo (Helmet): 48 Medals. Standard helmet stats. Boosters Flexible Reinforcement Budget: 75 Medals. Lowers the cooldown time on your reinforcements once they're depleted. Cosmetics/Capes/Emotes You're Next (Victory Pose): 32 Medals. Bastion of Integrity (Cape): 20 Medals. Bastion of Integrity (Player Card): 16 Medals. Currency 100 Super Credits: 32 Medals.



How to get the Steeled Veterans Warbond

Players can unlock the Steeled Veterans battle pass either by paying for it with Super Credits - a currency you can either buy through microtransactions or earn in-game by finding small amounts during missions as part of the Helldivers 2 progression system - or by buying the Super Citizen edition of Helldivers 2, which comes with the Steeled Veterans Warbond as a free bonus (you can upgrade to the Super Citizen special edition if you already brought the standard version of the game).

If you don't get the Super Citizen edition, you'll need to pay 1000 Super Credits - a price equal to $9.99 / £7.99.

How many medals do you need for the Steeled Veterans Warbond?

(Image credit: Sony)

The Steeled Veterans Warbond's twenty five different items each have a different cost in terms of Medals (earned by completing missions). If you're determined to max out the pass, you'll need to earn the following:

Page 1: 90 Medals

Page 2: 229 Medals

Page 3: 367 Medals Total Warbond Completion Cost: 686 Medals



That being said, you clearly don't have to buy every cape and player card on the pass to progress through, though you can't just reach the final page buying only essential weapons. Speaking of which - is it actually worth making it through to the final page? Yes, the Warbonds are how to unlock weapons in Helldivers 2, but are these particular weapons worth unlocking?

Is the Steeled Veterans Warbond worth it?

(Image credit: Sony)

If you're uncertain about whether to buy the Steeled Veterans Warbond in Helldivers 2 and are wondering if it's worth it, well… the answer is yes and no, depending. On the one hand, you can get it for free if you grind the Super Credits, so eventually it's probably worth going for it. On the other hand, there's better equipment and weapons in the Cutting Edge pass, if you don't have it already, and none of the Steeled Veterans gear is especially remarkable, even the Dominator on Page 3. Meanwhile, the Sickle and standard Breaker in the free and Cutting Edge passes make up two of the Helldivers 2 best weapons.

Of course, the Steeled Veterans Warbond will be around forever - unlike other games, Helldivers 2 doesn't put its battle passes on a timer - so you have more than enough time to work up to it or consider if you want to buy it.

