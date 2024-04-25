How to get regional wealth in Manor Lords to purchase backyard extensions and more

To generate regional wealth in Manor Lords you'll need plenty of settlers because it represents how much money is owned by the people who live in your town. This wealth is generated through buying and selling items at the marketplace and you can also upgrade Level 1 Burgage plots to Level 2 structures to generate 1 wealth per month. This lets you turn the residents into artisanal crafters who buy and sell their wares at market, including weapons needed for your Manor Lords militia. Still, some backyard extensions require funds to even build them in the first place.

I'll explain how to get regional wealth in Manor Lords to keep your township on an upward trajectory toward that coveted Large Town settlement rank. Don't worry if you're still trying to get to grips with the game, especially if you're playing through a tougher Manor Lords scenario like On the Edge – patience is a virtue, but we'll show you how to get rich the quickest way possible!

Manor Lords regional wealth explained

(Image credit: Hooded Horse)

In Manor Lords, regional wealth indicates how much money is currently going around your settlement. Gaining more regional wealth unlocks new growth opportunities, like the ability to turn Level 2 Burgage plots into artisanal crafters like blacksmiths and joiners to make weapons and shields. Making these artisanal items will require more fuel, however. Check out how to get fuel in Manor Lords for more on that.

Here's how to build regional wealth in Manor Lords:

Build a Tannery to turn hides gathered from animal hunting into Leather that can be sold in the marketplace

Build a Dye Store to make dyes out of berries gathered by your workers at the Forager's Hut, also to be sold at market

Make sure you have at least one (preferably two) people assigned to the Granary and Storehouse apiece, since these workers can also sell off the excess resources at market

Level up some Burgage plots to Level 2 to generate 1 regional wealth per family every month, as well as valuable items crafted through backyard extensions

Establish trade routes via a Trading Post to sell off any surplus resources for profit

Once your regional wealth is being regularly topped up, you'll be able to spend it on purchasing helpful livestock like oxen or horses, or sheep to shear and gather wool from. We will keep adding to this page as we find more ways to build your Manor Lords regional wealth quickly, so check back once we've had more time to explore the game! In the meantime, why not check out our list of 10 Manor Lords tips to help you through your first few years?

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission