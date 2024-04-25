How to get fuel in Manor Lords

You'll be told you need fuel in Manor Lords as winter approaches. The need for firewood isn't all that huge during the spring and summer, with starting supplies that tide you over initially. So when the warning comes that you're running low it might well be the first time you even realize it's a thing – not ideal as the snow comes in and everyone faces freezing with nothing to burn. Fortunately it's easy to get fuel in Manor Lords, so here what you need to do

Where to get Manor Lords Fuel

All you need initially to get fuel in Manor Lords is a Woodcutter's Lodge. You'll find this in the Gathering menu where it will tell you it costs 1 piece of timber to make. So you shouldn't have any trouble making one from either your supplies or a Logging Camp which produces timber. It can be a little confusing when you have four wood focused buildings, but the Logging Camp and Saw Pit produce timber and planks respectively for construction while the Forester's Hut replants trees to keep you in stock

A Woodcutter's Lodge just produces firewood so you need to place it near trees and have at least one person assigned to work there. Do that and you'll have firewood coming in to replenish your stocks. If you're in dire need however you might want to assign multiple people to speed things up. As it says in your Supplies tab (the barrel in the top menu), each Burgage (house) plot uses up one Fuel a month generally, but that doubles in winter. Some workplaces also need fuel so it's a resource you might need to prioritize occasionally.

The Supplies info shows you how many months of fuel you have, so keep an eye on it as winter draws near. If you don't have enough to see through the bitter months you'll want to up production. Building stores will help you stockpile Fuel but you can also unlock the charcoal kiln in your development tree. That unlocks a new building that will let you convert one piece of firewood into two pieces of charcoal, doubling your fuel potential. Build that near your Woodcutter's Lodge to speed up production and remember to assign someone to work there.

