After 7 years and a sequel, the original Frostpunk is getting a remake titled Frostpunk 1886 – a reimagining of the city builder that's "no mere visual overhaul"

As updates continue rolling out for Frostpunk 2 , developer 11 Bit Studios reveals that work is now underway on a remake of the city builder banger that started it all in 2018.

The studio unveils Frostpunk 1886, an Unreal Engine "reimagining" of the original Frostpunk gem, in a new teaser trailer on YouTube . According to a recent press release accompanying the announcement, Frostpunk 1886 is "no mere visual overhaul" but rather an entirely fresh experience that stands on its own, building and expanding upon the foundation set by 11 Bit Studios' first city-building survival game seven years ago.

Frostpunk 1886 features content, laws, mechanics, and a Purpose path that are all new to the remake, making it perfect for both veteran fans of the original and those who have not yet played through Frostpunk before.

As 11 Bit Studios is using Unreal Engine this time rather than its own Liquid Engine like it did before, the upcoming city builder will be expandable for years to come by fans as it's set to boast mod support.

Frostpunk 1886 | New Game Announcement - YouTube Watch On

Fans of Frostpunk have long awaited official mod support, an inclusion that was "previously impossible to realize due to technical limitations of the original engine." This also opens up the possibility of future DLC and expansions from 11 Bit Studios, much like Frostpunk 2 is receiving – but there's no telling what direction Frostpunk 1886 will truly take just yet until it launches sometime in 2027.

The exciting remake can already be wishlisted on Steam , so if you're a fan of the original and its sequel, be sure to add it to yours to keep up to date with any news from 11 Bit Studios.

It's only been in production since "early 2025," but Frostpunk 1886 "marks the start of a new era" for the dev – one with a heavy focus "on delivering in-house projects more frequently than ever before" – so it's certainly one to keep an eye on.

