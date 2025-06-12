The Alters Cooked Meals – how to get Raw Food and make meals for your crew

Getting Raw Food in The Alters will allow you to make Cooked Meals in the Kitchen. This is a great way to avoid the moods of your Alters dipping, and gives you the opportunity to build a lovely new module for your Base. Making sure you have meals prepared and stored in advance will take the pressure off later, when you’ll likely need to be focusing on more pressing matters like Base malfunctions.

The Alters does a good job at giving you creative freedom when it comes to building out your Base. You’re largely left to decide what tasks to prioritize, and therefore it’s easy to neglect some of the fundamental needs of your crew. As we outlined in our The Alters tips and tricks guide, Alters need to be looked after properly, so here’s how to get Raw Food and make Cooked Meals in The Alters.

How to get Raw Food in The Alters

To get Raw Food in The Alters you will need to build the Greenhouse. This costs 40 Metals, and 20 Rapidium, and takes up a fair amount of space. Place it in an available spot, by selecting Base Building from the Command Center. You’ll now have the “Greenhouse” tab in your Production menu.

Alters can be assigned to turn Organics into Raw Food, which will take time just like other Jobs. The Botanist is the best Alter to assign here, but if you don’t have him yet, just make sure you have a few Raw Food units at all times. As you’ll notice, there’s two options when growing food. The Raw Food Package creates a bundle of 10 units, using lower resources. It does take longer, however, so weigh up whether time or Organics are more useful to you at any given point. There’s no way to get Raw Food outside, so having a Greenhouse early on is key to fuelling your team and keeping work going.

How to make Cooked Meals in The Alters

Now to turn that Raw Food into delicious Cooked Meals. This is done in the Kitchen yourself, or you can have an Alter do it in the Assignment menu. Cooked Meals take longer to make, but they’re worth it, as only feeding your Crew Mush will eventually lead to low mood and morale. Note that once you’ve got some Raw Food, you can visit the “Kitchen” tab in the Production menu to queue up cooking. Your Alters will automatically eat a meal at the start of each day, as long as there’s food in storage.

