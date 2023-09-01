How to find powers in Starfield and unlock more

Starfield powers are an integral part of the game, magical abilities that allow you to gain an edge in combat and exploration alike, but it could take a while before you find them depending on how off the beaten path you find yourself going. And not only that, you might find yourself hitting a wall for how many powers you can obtain, with the mission chain that provides them suddenly coming to a close. For that reason, we'll explain how to unlock powers in Starfield, as well as how you can keep getting more of them, and how they work.

How to get Starfield powers

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Powers and abilities in Starfield are unlocked in the main questline for Constellation. Here's the full process:

Keep playing the main quests for Constellation, pursuing the Artifacts as requested. You should reach a mission called Into the Unknown, potentially as early as 4-6 hours into the game, if you don't get distracted with other things. Follow the steps of this mission as laid out to meet the character Andreja. Afterwards, you'll be directed to a new world and told to follow Distortions on your scanner. Look for erratic movement in your scanner (LB), where the outer ring crackles when you point it in a certain direction. For more info, check out our guide on Starfield scanner distortions. Follow that distortion to a nearby temple made of black rock. There'll be a door on the building's side marked by your mission objective indicator. Once inside, you'll have to solve a little puzzle/reflexes test to trigger the central ring (see more on how to do that below). After that's done, float into the now-stable ring - and you'll be teleported outside with a new power!

Each temple you visit bestows you with a single new power, one that can be equipped from the main pause menu, and triggered with LB+RB for a power cost - yes, your powers are all supplied by a small purple bar that will now have appeared next to your health bar. This bar regenerates (somewhat slowly) and all your powers have varying costs, with bigger powers draining it more than others. You can also equip your powers to the Favourites menu, meaning you can access them more efficiently in the heat of battle.

How to find Temples in Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

To get new powers in Starfield requires you to find new Temples. To find them, you need to visit Vladimir Sall, who is found on The Eye, the Satellite that orbits Jemison and New Atlantis in the Alpha Centauri system. If there are new Temples (or gravitational anomalies) to be found, he can point you towards them, but there's a catch: You need to find Artifacts to unlock new temples.

Each Artifact you find in the main campaign of Starfield corresponds to a specific temple (such as "Artifact Beta" opening "Temple Beta"), so having found six Artifacts means you'll be able to discover six Temples, and get six powers.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Once you run out of Artifacts, Vladimir Sall won't be able to find any new Temples until you find new Artifacts. The gravitational anomalies he's detecting only appear once you have claimed the Artifact itself, so if he can't find any, go away and do some Artifact work for Constellation for a while, then come back when you've uncovered some new treasure.

What to do inside Starfield Temples

(Image credit: Bethesda)

If you've entered Temple Eta or any other Temple in Starfield, there's a process to unlocking a new power:

As you enter, you'll start floating in anti-gravity and a spinning set of rings will appear in the middle. You need to look around and find small flickering pockets of light that appear around the room. Only one will appear at a time, and they disappear before long. When you see one, quickly boost towards it as fast as you can. If you hit it, a musical noise will sound and the rings will spin faster. The time limit to catch them gets shorter each time you hit one, so you'll need to be fast. Still, you're not reset if you miss any of them. After catching four lights, the rings in the middle will spin and form into a single, unmoving ring. Fly into the ring itself to get your new power, and then spat out of the Temple.

From this point on the power should be accessible from the main menu, though it won't be auto-equipped unless you don't already have one.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission