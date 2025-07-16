Upcoming Oblivion Remastered update may be the RPG's most important yet, as Bethesda is fixing a door that's been irking lore fans for the past 2 months

A solid two months have now passed since Bethesda Game Studios released its long-awaited RPG remaster, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, which means developers have had plenty of time to patch things up – including a lore-breaking door, apparently.

Just last week, Bethesda dropped an update for Oblivion Remastered early for Steam players who opt into its beta, adding a new difficulty mode and more to the game. One of the tweaks patch 1.2 brought to the RPG came quietly, however – a re-do of the Black Door that made rounds online a couple of months back after Elder Scrolls stans noted that not only did it no longer glow like its 2006 counterpart, but it wasn't accurate to Dark Brotherhood lore.

Players expressed disappointment that it was missing "that dark aura and that blood-red light, with that terrifying sound, as if it were a door that could lead to the underworld itself" – but that's not all. The door, serving as the entrance to the Dark Brotherhood's Cheydinhal Sanctuary, initially depicted the Night Mother as having had seven children with Sithis instead of the five described in the murderous organization's mythology.

The door is receiving quite the glow-up in patch 1.2, though, as spotted by PC players with access to the Steam beta branch of the update. "They fixed the Dark Brotherhood door," reads one fan's recent post on Reddit. "Didn't see anyone mention this yet, but they added back the glow and fixed the depiction on the door." Attached is a screenshot of said door, and yep – it no longer shows seven children, and now emits a deep red color.

Players seem particularly pleased to witness the change, with one saying, "I know it's a minor thing in this massive game, but to me this is such a relief!" Another fan jokes that the game is "finally playable." Not everyone can behold the new and improved entrance to Cheydinhal Sanctuary just yet, however – but there's not too long to wait until all are able to. Patch 1.2 should officially roll out for console players soon, after all.



