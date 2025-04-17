The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered – Everything we know so far about the leaked open-world RPG

There's a very good chance that the long-awaited remaster of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion is about to land. There's been rumors of an Oblivion remake swirling for years now – some even thought it would shadow drop at the Xbox Developer Direct 2025 showcase in January. Now, thanks to some data-mined screenshots (and info mistakenly released by the Xbox support team), it looks like The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion remastered release is not only real, but coming this month.

That's fantastic news for any of you who missed out on the legendary 2006 RPG the first time around, particularly as The Elder Scrolls 6 is entirely MIA. If the leaks are to be believed, this upcoming Bethesda game has a fresh coat of paint, sporting updated Unreal Engine 5 graphics, and a handful of new gameplay features – including revisions to core combat and exploration systems.

While Skyrim players have seen Bethesda release countless new editions for the 2010 follow-up to Oblivion, trust us, this will no doubt be a release still worthy of your attention while we wait for a new Elder Scrolls game. So, before our grand return to Cyrodiil, here's everything you need to know about The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered - from its rumored release window, gameplay, and more.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

While Bethesda is yet to acknowledge the leaks, all signs are pointing towards The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered release date being Monday, April 21. Internet sleuths have been digging up evidence supporting this rumor all week, and it's now expected that the Oblivion remaster will be a shadow drop – which is to say, a surprise that is shown to the world and then immediately available for purchase.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion platforms

(Image credit: Bethesda)

If The Elder Scrolls Oblivion 4: Remastered edition does turn out to be real, then leaked information from developer Virtuos' website have indicated that it will be available on Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC from day one. Given that The Elder Scrolls IP is now owned by Xbox, the Oblivion remaster will also be available through the Game Pass Ultimate service for PC and Xbox.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion game engine

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remaster is rumored to be using Unreal Engine 5, according to Mp1st. Mp1st reported that a former Virtuos employee posted information on the game to their website, where numerous details were revealed. The big unconfirmed statement was that Oblivion has been "fully remade" with Unreal Engine 5. This means that along with updated graphics that don't make Khajitts look so potato-like, significant gameplay changes will be introduced as well.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered gameplay changes

Oblivion is an open-world RPG set in the fictional province of Cyrodiil. Like Skyrim, there are plenty of open-ended quests for you to pick up from NPCs and explore. However, there is an overarching story that involves your character's efforts to stop the fanatical cult known as the Mythic Dawn, who are hell-bent on opening the gates to the demonic realm of Oblivion. So, if you've only played Skyrim and love those Daedric Prince quests, well then, you'll have a blast with the Oblivion remaster.

However, there are some differences in terms of Oblivion that every Skyrim player should be informed of before picking up this rumored remaster. There are more skills and abilities to keep track of; armor and weapon conditions will degrade with use as you play the game, and you can create custom spells, unlike Skyrim. These are just a few of the differences between the two games; there are also combat changes, unlimited storage for chests, and different mechanics for alchemy and magic as well.

Level scaling in Oblivion is also significantly harder than in Skyrim, something that the remaster is rumored to have addressed based on leaked information. In terms of new changes from the original Oblivion to the upcoming game, there are also some rumors flying about. According to the former Virtuos employee's website, gameplay changes for the Oblivion remake include tweaks to Stamina, Sneak, Blocking, Archery, Hit Reaction, and the heads-up display (HUD).

For more future titles, check out our guides to all the upcoming PS5 games and new Xbox Series X games to look forward to.