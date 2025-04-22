Oblivion remaster live coverage - all the news as it happens

Today's the day that we have to act very surprised when The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is revealed today. Despite years of leaks, rumors, and speculation, the Oblivion remaster has never been acknowledged in any official capacity – right up until yesterday, when Bethesda confirmed it all by announcing an "IV" stream that's set to take place today (April 22).

The stream is set to take place at 11am EST (that's 4pm BST/5pm CEST), and while the remaster itself is essentially all but confirmed, the big question is whether The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered will be released the moment it's revealed. All signs currently point to it being shadow dropped – that is, launched immediately after today's stream ends – but given the radio silence from Bethesda and parent company Xbox, we'll ultimately have to tune in to be sure.

If you can't watch the stream (or just want someone to share the hype with), we're going to be here reporting on all the Oblivion remaster news as it happens.