Everyone can relax, Oblivion Remastered kept the most important part: all the RPG's quirky voice lines
Cheese for everyone!
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is real and out now across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5, and while everyone scrambles to download it and dive into the freshly polished RPG as soon as possible, it sounds like we can expect it to be just as weird and wonderful as it was in 2006.
While the long-rumored remaster looks substantially more visually impressive than the original version, it seems that a lot of effort has been made to ensure that its overall charm is preserved. In today's big reveal stream, Tom Mustaine, external projects and studio director at Bethesda Game Studios, explains: "When Oblivion first launched, disk storage limits meant we couldn't have unique voiceovers for all the races. So we've gone back and recorded new lines of dialogue."
Although "each race represented in the game now sounds unique," the devs at Bethesda and Virtuos also "made sure to keep in all of the quirkier dialogue." That means that everything from the classic "stop, you've violated the law," to Lord Sheogorath's ever-enthusiastic "cheese for everyone" lines are all still here, which is in equal parts nostalgic and hilarious.
Elsewhere in the stream, it was very quickly mentioned by The Elder Scrolls 6 director Todd Howard that, yes, Bethesda is still "working on the sixth chapter here." It might not be as substantial of an update on the new RPG as you'd hope almost seven years since its reveal, but hey, it's something.
Even if The Elder Scrolls 6 is still a while away from its release, at least we have Oblivion Remastered to keep us busy now. I've already got my fingers crossed that the remaster will be able to give us as many funny video clips as the original, and with strides made to keep its quirkiness intact, that seems like a very good sign.
