Todd Howard points to The Elder Scrolls 6 as Bethesda reveals Oblivion remaster: "Obviously we're working on the sixth chapter here"

To the surprise of no one, Oblivion Remastered is truly, officially real, but if you're one of the many fans who've been crying out for The Elder Scrolls 6 news for almost seven years, fear not, as Bethesda confirms that it's very much still in the works.

In today's big reveal stream for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered , director Todd Howard gives a morsel of encouragement for those hanging on for the next installment. "Obviously, we're working on the sixth chapter here," he says, before adding that "what's great about The Elder Scrolls is being able to look at all of the chapters."

It goes without saying that Oblivion is the star of the show today, but literally any updates on The Elder Scrolls 6 are appreciated at this point, considering how silent Bethesda has been since the RPG's initial reveal.

To put it into perspective, back in January, The Elder Scrolls 6's reveal trailer (which revealed basically nothing other than a logo and that first look at the landscape that we've been clinging onto in the years since) became as old as Skyrim was when the next installment was first announced . Details have been painfully light on the ground since, but hey, at least fans now have this shiny new version of Oblivion to tide them over.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is out today on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5, so you're able to dive right into the freshly polished RPG. Thanks to leaks and rumors , this probably wasn't the massive surprise the devs were hoping for, but regardless, it's fantastic news for fans of the series.

