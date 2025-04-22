The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered revealed: it's $50, out today, on PC and Xbox Series X plus PS5, and already in Game Pass

As revealed by Bethesda Game Studios today, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is real after all – and nearly two decades after the original RPG released, the remake is now also finally available to play.

Following Oblivion remaster leaks and rumors of an apparent release date that turned out to be false, Bethesda has lifted the veil on its stunning remaster from Virtuos Games during an announcement stream today – and while the game didn't launch yesterday as prophesied by the web, it's out in the wild and ready to play now. One thing fans were correct about, however, is how impressive both visually and gameplay-wise the remake of the 2006 banger truly looks to be.

As previously highlighted in handy side-by-side comparisons of the OG title and its remaster, the new Oblivion almost feels like an entirely different game with its lush vegetation, moody lighting, and revamped enemies, making for the perfect semi-realistic fantasy environments. It's almost reminiscent of a modded Skyrim experience, albeit a more fluid one (you know, without all the load order shenanigans and random crashing), set in Cyrodiil.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered - Official Reveal - YouTube Watch On

If you're just as excited to hop back into the Imperial capital of Tamriel as I am, you can grab it for $49.99 or its Deluxe Edition (yes, with add-ons, expansions, infamous horse armor DLC included, and all) on PC and Xbox Series S|X or PlayStation 5. The remaster is also available for free to those with an active Game Pass Ultimate subscription on both PC and Xbox. Now, if you'll excuse me, I myself have a childhood to go and relive.



