As the official Oblivion remaster is all but confirmed, the modder who's been unofficially remaking the RPG in Skyrim for 13 years says "this changes nothing for me"

You would think that, after working on an unofficial remake for 13 years, the reveal of an official remaster would sting just a little, but apparently that's not the case for the lead modder behind the unofficial Oblivion remake Skyblivion.

To be clear, an official Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion remaster has yet to be properly revealed, but after apparently leaked images surfaced this week, Xbox Support agents straight up told users that, yes, the Oblivion remaster is real, it's releasing on April 21, and it's coming to Game Pass. In short, this game is arguably the worst-kept secret in the industry right now.

That's why, when I first heard the news, one of my first thoughts was, dang, that's gotta --suck-- for the Skyblivion people, who again, have been working on their own unofficial Oblivion remake for 13 freakin' years. However, in a tweet (via PC Gamer), Skyblivion project lead Rebelzize said he's not bothered by the official remaster at all. In fact, he's happy about it.

"The real remake is the friends we made along the way," he joked initially, before explaining in earnest: "To be clear this changes nothing for me. This always was a passion project and still is until the end. For the community its a win-win as you get twice the amount of Oblivion this year. All love and no hate towards the people who made the official remaster."

I, for one, am still very excited for Skyblivion, which looks great and was "nearly in a releasable state" in February, according to Rebelzize himself. Whether Bethesda's remaster will take the steam out of Skyblivion at all is anyone's guess, but I'm happy to hear the modders aren't discouraged.

"Since this got a lot more attention then I expected let me just say I hope you will enjoy either the official or our remake," said Rebelzize in a follow-up. "Either way thanks for the support and be kind to one another."

Skyblivion is due out in 2025.

