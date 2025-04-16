Oblivion Remastered hasn't been officially announced, but Xbox Support seemingly has no qualms about sharing the unconfirmed RPG's apparent release date if you ask nicely

It feels like The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered might be the worst-kept secret in gaming right now, but despite release date rumors and even apparent leaked images appearing online , the alleged new RPG hasn't been publicly announced.

However, it seems that even the official Xbox Support account is getting confused, as it's reportedly given out a release date and further information to those asking over direct messages.

You'd be forgiven for thinking we'd had official confirmation of a remastered version of Oblivion, but it's still all rumors and leaks. Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb recently stated that the game was real and set to shadow drop next week, meaning it'd be announced and then become playable right away.

Then, yesterday brought with it a flood of seemingly leaked in-game screenshots, which were reportedly found on the website of game developer Virtuos. Following on from this, The Verge's Tom Warren claimed that the game would drop "soon," adding: "I'd say late April is about right."

Now, though, it appears that Xbox Support could be sharing some details earlier than intended. Multiple Twitter users have claimed that the account is replying to them with fresh information about the supposed RPG remaster, including its apparent release date. It's allegedly April 21, if these messages are anything to go by, which would match up with previous rumors.

This was first highlighted by @Ser_Raven18, who has shared screenshots and a screen recording of an apparent conversation with an Xbox Support live agent. During the conversation, the account gives out that April 21 date, adding that the RPG is "confirmed to be a day-one launch title on Xbox Game Pass," and will be released on both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Meanwhile, news account @SynthPotato was apparently also able to get a response reiterating the date, but also some extra information regarding the RPG's content. It's allegedly stated that "this version will include all the DLCs from the original game, so you'll be able to enjoy the full experience with enhanced visuals and gameplay improvements."

Twitter user @CptTekashi claims to have received this same response, but was then told that the RPG's expansions "will be part of the Deluxe Edition," with the remaster itself set to include "the base game only." So, there's a bit of mixed messaging here.

Despite the evidence here looking fairly compelling, it's worth taking this with a pinch of salt when no official game announcement has actually happened. While all of the conversations shared begin with the note that a live agent is responding to the query, the phrasing of their messages has left some questioning if it could be a bot answering them, and if so, it would carry less weight than an actual person when it comes to confirming information like this.

I attempted to DM Xbox Support myself to see if I'd also be told that Oblivion Remastered was releasing on April 21, but more than one hour on, I'm yet to receive a response – perhaps in the hours since the initial discovery, the agents behind the account have cracked down to make sure no further information is spread around. We'll be sure to update this story if I get a reply later on, though.

