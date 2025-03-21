While Bethesda celebrates The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion's 19th birthday with a "Happy Anniversary" post, fans of the RPG had more in mind: "It would be perfect to... announce something"

Despite the supposed Oblivion remake leaks circulating recently, Bethesda Game Studios still has yet to confirm a new release of its now 19-year-old Elder Scrolls gem.

Oblivion first launched on March 20, 2006, nearly two decades ago. Its 19th birthday fell just one day ago, as celebrated by Bethesda in an online post . "Happy Anniversary to The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion," writes the studio, "thank you for sharing in our worlds." While the company clearly isn't ignoring the important date itself and is commemorating Oblivion's big birthday with the Elder Scrolls series' community, fans were expecting more.

Happy Anniversary to The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, thank you for sharing in our worlds.🎂 pic.twitter.com/vxolZnG6ltMarch 20, 2025

With rumors of an Oblivion remake being in the works spreading this past month, it's safe to say longtime Elder Scrolls players were expecting the fourth entry's 19th birthday to bring news of a remaster or re-release. Comments underneath Bethesda's celebratory post prove as much, with fans gathering to discuss the potential remake. "It would be perfect to... announce something," reads one such reply accompanied by a gif of a suspicious expression.

"Remake incoming," writes another commenter, followed by a side-eye emoji. "Today would be a great day to announce the remaster," a fan writes elsewhere. Bethesda hasn't responded to anyone itself, however, nor has any word of a remake arisen since the birthday post went up yesterday – much to many an Elder Scrolls stan's dismay (it's me, I'm the disappointed stan). If the studio does reveal one, though, it's safe to say that it'll be massive.

An Oblivion remake would mark the first of its kind for the Elder Scrolls series, after all – and no, I'm not counting Skyrim's re-release (any of them). For now, the community can look forward to Skyblivion, a fan-created project bringing Oblivion to Skyrim . While I'd personally prefer a Morrowind remaster myself, I at least have Skywind, a mod merging Morrowind and Skyrim similar to Skyblivion, to hold me over until then.



Here's everything you need to know about The Elder Scrolls 6 while you wait.