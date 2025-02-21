Modder leading 13-year effort to remake Oblivion in Skyrim isn't worried about an official remake: "The fact Skyblivion is nearly in a releasable state is a miracle"

Modders have been remaking the entirety of Oblivion as a Skyrim conversion mod for almost 13 years, and it's finally, maybe, nearly close to release. But the project's lead isn't too worried about the official Oblivion remaster/remake/rerelease that got leaked in court documents becoming a real thing.

Speaking to VG247 ahead of this weekend's C3 (Community Creations Con, a fan-run modding event), project lead Kyle 'Rebelzize' Rebel said Oblivion's re-release, whether it's real or not, "doesn't affect us much." If Bethesda does beautify their open-world classic, Rebel hopes people will check out Skyblivion to compare the two. And if it doesn't see the light of day, "then this will be the best way to re-experience the game."

Of course, like most large-scale and fan-made modding projects, Skyblivion is only in existence thanks to the help of volunteers. The team isn't trying to "sell a game and make a profit," so there's no financial downside either way. "I dedicated 10+ years to bring this game to the fans and I feel this is a typical case of 'it's about the journey, not the destination,'" Rebel continued. "The fact Skyblivion is nearly in a releasable state is a miracle, as we all went into this blindly and in some cases failed our way to the finish line. There are at least four major events that could have easily wrecked the project and caused it to be abandoned, but we're still here."

We'll see more of the game-sized Skyblivion this weekend at C3. If you're curious about where the hell Skywind is at (the mod that merges Morrowind and Skyrim, as you might have guessed by the name), the team behind that recently said it would come out much faster if "we were all working with Bethesda."

