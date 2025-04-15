The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered looks more real than ever as screenshots from Virtuos 'leak' and reports point to a shadow drop next week

This is not a drill – it looks like The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion really is getting that long-rumored remaster, as images of a shiny new version of the 2006 RPG have surfaced online after reportedly being found on game developer Virtuos's website.

Highlighted on Reddit today by user Taurnil, what look like in-game screenshots have been found after they "inspected a random image element in hope I could find something." Others have since shared more assets, including comparison screenshots of the original game and this apparent new version – there's quite a massive difference between the two.

The link Taurnil shared to the images they found no longer appears to be working, but Eurogamer reports that they were indeed being hosted on Virtuos's servers. Even more apparent assets have been rounded up on Imgur , too.

This all comes after reports and rumors from the likes of Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb , who recently claimed that an Oblivion remake was set to shadow drop (as in, be announced and then released imminently) in the last week of April (thanks, Windows Central ). While there's still been no official game announcement, this now seems more likely than ever.

The Verge's Tom Warren has also backed this report up, claiming on Bluesky in response to these new images that "if you're wondering when The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is dropping, it's soon." He adds: "I reported in January that Microsoft was targeting late spring or early summer, and I'd say late April is about right."

For now, we'll just have to keep our eyes on Bethesda and Virtuos's social media accounts for any official confirmation. Oblivion's 19th anniversary came and went last month with no announcement from Bethesda of a revival being in the works – in fact, the developer's support account said only last week that it had "no official information on an Oblivion remake" ( thanks, TheGamer ). However, the situation has changed, uh, rather rapidly since then.

