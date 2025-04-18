Why wait? Oblivion fans have already made their own remaster in Doom, and it features one too many adoring fans for my liking

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion's rumored remaster that is almost definitely real (or the most elaborate prank of all time) is seemingly imminent. Rumors have been awash that the game could be arriving within the next week , but for some people that's still way too far away. So fans have taken things into their own hands – and no, I'm not talking about the Skyblivion mod that's been in the works for 13 years ( and is still coming ).

Instead of remaking Oblivion in Skyrim, another fan has posted on Reddit ( via VG247 ) that they have remade it in the image of a more suitable game, that being 1993's Doom. Rather than being an actual Doom WAD, this was made through Easy FPS Editor, which is a program that allows you to make your own boomer shooters. But Oblivion doesn't have demons emerging from hell very often, so the user had to improvise with the closest thing to hellspawn in Oblivion – that being the iconic Adoring Fan.

While this is sadly not a full remake of the massive open-world RPG, or even a playable demo, other Oblivion fans are loving this idea. One user said, "I would actually play the hell out of this," while another pointed out , "The combat also looks better than in the actual game." Although there may be some hope in the end, as the original poster later commented , "I'm humbled so many folk actually want to play this, I'll see if I can cobble together a level. That said, by the time I'm done, the remake will be out, so better play that instead."

Considering everything we know so far about The Elder Scrolls 6 is still very little, you'll probably have plenty of time to play Doomblivion after you're finished with the remaster.