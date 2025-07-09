This Oblivion Remastered player "killed the entirety of the Mythic Dawn cult" at the start of the RPG: "Problem? Solution? Remove problem"

It's been nearly two months since Bethesda Game Studios released its long-awaited remake, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, and fans are having just as much fun with the new RPG as they did with the 2006 original.

Between threatening the Imperial Guards for their armor and now killing every Mythic Dawn assassin that spawns before Emperor Uriel Septim's death at the beginning of the game, it almost feels like it's the early 2000s all over again, thanks to players' chaotic creativity. For those unfamiliar with the latter reference, it regards an approach to the RPG's start that can net you some quick experience points before you even really begin playing.

An old GameFAQs thread from 17 years ago sees fans discussing it, saying that "fighting the unlimited number of assassins" is "fun" and "a great way to level up, too." Lo and behold, the community is still engaging in some serious Mythic Dawn slaying, as one recent Reddit post proves. "I did it," writes the poster. "I killed the entirety of the Mythic Dawn cult." Attached is a screenshot of said countless cult members dead, stacked up in a massive pile.

While they technically didn't kill them all (it's impossible, hence why the 2006 GameFAQs thread reads that they're "unlimited"), they certainly went through a good few – and fellow fans' comments make the situation all the more hilarious. "On the way out, the Emperor trips over a body and cracks open his skull and dies anyway," jokes one, as you can't actually save the Emperor (without using glitches or in any meaningful way).

"I guess that's one way to take care of the problem," replies another player, to which the OP directly responds: "Problem? Solution? Remove problem." Someone then chimes in that "modern problems require modern solutions." Other highlights include a fan declaring how it "wouldn't be a game if you couldn't commit a war crime or two" and that this is how it would feel "playing Oblivion after playing Doom Eternal."

One player questions whether there are enough assassins to "max your sword out," prompting fans to explain how "they spawn infinitely." It truly feels like being a kid playing Oblivion and posting to online threads about exploits again, and I'm so here for it.



