"Talos have mercy": Oblivion Remastered player uses PC magic to turn Bethesda's RPG into Resident Evil – and fans are now calling for the return of a beloved 12-year-old mod

As usual, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered fans are finding creative ways to break the revamped RPG from Bethesda Game Studios – and this one player who has turned the Imperial City into a scene from Resident Evil certainly offers no exception.

There's no shortage of silly Oblivion Remastered challenges or feats achieved by players – there was a leap across the entire map allowed by 15,000 points poured into Acrobatics, a fan managing to paralyze their character for 66 years, you name it – but Reddit user "SwimmingNo1851" might've just topped everyone by using ever-beloved PC console commands and… making the RPG a zombie game? Uh, yeah, that sounds about right.

They reveal their RPG-turned-horror creation in a new post, writing, "I recreated a zombie apocalypse in the Imperial City!" Attached is a video that I can only quite describe as chaotic.



Zombies battle with poor guards who are in for way more than they're paid to do – and we're talking, like, hundreds of zombies. The number of red enemy dots on SwimmingNo1851's compass is headache-inducing, but they dodge the undead quite well themselves.

Comments are just as amusing as the notion of a zombie takeover in Cyrodiil, with one fan joking, "Knight of the Nine Living Dead." Another exclaims, "Talos have mercy, how does one even achieve this?"



Elsewhere, folks reminisce about an old mod for the original 2006 Oblivion – likely 28 Days and a Bit 4 on Nexus Mods, a now 12-year-old creation that boasts over 200,000 views and a plethora of downloads.

"This brings me back to the old zombie apocalypse mod," says one player. "Good times." Another chimes in, "Well, now I want that zombie apocalypse mod that 4 had." Elsewhere in the replies, somebody else similarly states, "Man, this takes me back! I remember playing with a zombie apocalypse mod for the OG!"



Does this mean we need another, revamped zombie-themed mod for Oblivion Remastered? Methinks yes.

The potential is definitely obvious, and from people's responses, I'd argue that a good few players would give such a mod a go in 2025 if they could. But, until then, we can do what SwimmingNo1851 did – do it "on the console command."

This Oblivion Remastered player has spent 300 days following an Imperial Palace Guard in the RPG "until I can loot his armor" – and they've only just seen his face