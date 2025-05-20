Oblivion Remastered player pours 15,000 points into Athletics and Acrobatics, letting them leap across the entire map in a single bound

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is just as broken as the original, and one player has proved it by getting their acrobatics and athletics skills up to over 15,000 and practically flying around Cyrodiil.

In a video shared to Reddit, the ironically named Slow-Environment-637 shows off their Flash-like superspeed. Starting on a grassy knoll, a hill or two away from the Imperial City, they take a running jump and land right on the side of the White-Gold Tower. A single jump then catapults them into the air so they can touch down on top of it.

They do explain how they managed to pull this trick off, but it's a bit convoluted. First, they summon something so they can cast a 100% reflection spell on it, meaning all future spells with a debuff it's hit with will be bounced back to the player. From there, it's a long process of hitting that summon with multiple 100% magicka weakness on touch spells that reflect back on them, and a fortify attribute spell on touch that also has a small negative effect, like 1% weakness to magicka, so that it actually reflects onto them.

From there, it's an endless cycle of just buffing whatever attribute you want until it gets as high as you want it. They do warn that having too high an athletics skill makes you simply "zip across the map instantaneously, but not [in] a good way," and they had to "tone it down from like 1 m[illion] athletics to this."

Bethesda and Virtuos kept a lot of the jank from the original game, including all the unexpected – although by now we should be calling them expected – crashes and horrifying character creation ,.

Check out all the best RPGs you can play if you've already saved Tamriel from the gates of Oblivion.