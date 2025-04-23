Oblivion Remastered is just as janky as Bethesda's original 2006 RPG it seems, with Elder Scrolls stans lovingly welcoming the random crashes: "It's just like I remember it"

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered has finally arrived, and while it's certainly stunning as an Unreal Engine 5 remake, it's still apparently very much the same janky Bethesda Game Studios RPG fans have loved for nearly two decades now.

After 19 years, Oblivion has returned to the limelight with the long-awaited remaster yesterday , but at its core, it remains the iconic 2006 Elder Scrolls entry fans know and love.

Players are expressing as much online, with posts detailing bugs and random crashes surfacing not even one full day after the new game's release. Surprisingly, however, the community doesn't seem to be all that upset about the issues.

In fact, many players are expressing a bittersweet joy at the jank – after all, it serves to show that the Oblivion from their childhood has truly been brought back to life, crashes and all.

"Closed my first Oblivion Gate and the game crashed," writes one such fan in a post . "It's just like I remember it." Elsewhere online, another person similarly shares their own experience: "Oblivion Remastered crashed randomly in the middle of the city." They continue, joking that the remaster is "really true to the original!"

Wouldn't be an Elder Scrolls game without a hard crash. God, I missed Oblivion! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5001hOSAAYApril 22, 2025

Amid reports of crashes within city walls and around Oblivion Gates are screenshots of the Unreal Engine window that pops up following an unexpected error or game closure. "Wouldn't be an Elder Scrolls game without a hard crash," jokes a player in a post alongside their own screencap of said Unreal Engine pop-up. "God, I missed Oblivion!"

Comments see people declaring the new game "a faithful remaster," with someone saying "they kept all the original inner workings" in regards to Bethesda and Virtuos Games, the partner studio behind the remake. Despite the developers stating that "mods are not supported" officially just yet, there are also plenty of Oblivion mods out in the wild already if you're not a fellow fan of the nostalgic jank yourself.



Here's everything you need to know about The Elder Scrolls 6 after replaying Oblivion.